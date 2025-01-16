Pima County Wants Public Input for Future Development

Pima County’s Development Services Department is preparing to publish the 2025 update to the county’s comprehensive plan, Pima Prospers.

The plan is the 10-year comprehensive land use document that provides guidance and policies for continued development in the county. The current plan, approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2015, is required by Arizona state statute to be updated every 10 years.

The preliminary draft includes a reduction of policy chapters, from four to three, and a reorganization of the 2015 plan with more emphasis on key topics. Those topics include:

Increasing housing construction and supply following the recession and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

Accounting of all the regional water supplies including precipitation and reclaimed water

Increasing energy generation and storage capabilities from renewable sources

Mitigating or adapting to the effects of climate change including higher temperatures, reduced rainfall, and wildfires

Before publishing the 2025 update, Development Services is seeking public comment on the preliminary draft, which includes updated policies (chapters 1-4) and the draft Rezoning and Special Areas Policies. Links to the different chapters and an interactive map can be found below.

After the preliminary draft phase, Development Services will take the feedback collected to create an updated Pima Prospers 2025 Comprehensive Plan.

At that point, the public will have 60 days to review the plan again before it is submitted to the Board of Supervisors for approval.