2025 HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival Returns Jan. 17-25

After almost a year of organizing, planning and hard work, the 2025 HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival hits the ground running on Jan. 17.

Carefully curated by Executive and Artistic Director Khris Dodge, the 11th annual event offers nine joyful days brimming with some of the greatest jazz talents in the world on multiple stages throughout Downtown Tucson.

“Have you ever experienced an unbelievable musical moment? It often is that time and space at a concert where the music is so joyful, magical, and memorable, and the audience and the artists on stage are so connected that your jaw drops,” said Dodge. “It’s the ‘I can’t believe I’m here and I just felt that’ moment. I see and experience these moments every year with festival attendees, and all of my being wants to share these moments with all of you.”

With many shows starting to sell out, now is the time to secure seats to join in a once-in-a-lifetime experience that kicks off the new year in the most joyful way possible. In addition to scheduled programs, over 30 restaurants throughout the community will offer jazz-themed food and drinks, many offering live jazz.

For the complete list of performances, to purchase tickets and for additional information download the new TJF2025 app or visit Tucson Jazz Festival.