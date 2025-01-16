Pima Community College Enrollment Up for 8th Straight Semester

Pima Community College continued to grow as the first day of classes began for the Spring semester. Enrollment grew by 5.64% compared to the first day of the spring semester last year, marking the 8th consecutive semester of enrollment growth.

First-day of semester spring enrollment, which reflects the total number of classes students are taking, reached 49,482, while spring headcount—the total number of students enrolled—stood at 16,827, a 3.09% increase over last spring.



“PCC’s continued enrollment growth highlights the strong demand for our academic programs, the unwavering commitment of our faculty and staff, and the trust our community places in us as a first-choice provider for education and workforce development,” said PCC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Nasse. “Students are increasingly seeking affordable, high-quality education, and we are meeting that need through a variety of flexible learning options, including online, hybrid, and in-person classes.”

PCC First Day of Semester Enrollment Growth Snapshot