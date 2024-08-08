Pima Community College Joins Other Arizona Colleges in Launch of ReadyTechGo

The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunityhas announced the launch of ReadyTechGo, a collection of Arizona colleges focused on training students for in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing.

Pima Community College is one of the four founding colleges within the network, which is part of the State of Arizona’s strategy to attract more Arizonans to the advanced manufacturing industry and fill thousands of tech jobs at large-scale employers, such as Lucid Motors, Nikola Motors and Raytheon.

Pima and ReadyTechGo’s other three colleges offer Automated Industrial Technology, a specialized program that provides students with all the essential skills needed to attain and perform a job in advanced manufacturing, a growing industry defined by its use of technology and robotics. The program frontloads its curriculum so students can be prepared for a job in as little as two weeks. They can choose to continue their education, earning specialty certifications in such high-demand fields as electric vehicles, semiconductors, medical devices and aerospace. The entire program can be completed in two years and culminates in an associate degree.

“As a leading global aerospace company and Arizona employer, Boeing is honored to collaborate with this network of community colleges and the State of Arizona to launch the ReadyTechGo initiative. As Arizona continues to rise as a national leader in advanced manufacturing, ReadyTechGo will be instrumental in continuing to cultivate a highly skilled workforce and supporting a consistent talent pipeline,” said Boeing Government Operations Director and Chair of the Arizona Workforce Council, Mark Gaspers.

“Manufacturing environments today are increasingly automated, creating more job opportunities for skilled individuals to maintain these systems,” said Greg Wilson, PCC dean of applied technology. “Our AIT program equips students to operate, repair, and maintain electromechanical and robotic equipment across various manufacturing industries. We work closely with local industry partners to ensure our program meets current and future industry needs.”

Upon completing the AIT program at PCC, students are qualified for a job as an equipment or automation technician and are prepared to operate, monitor and maintain a variety of automated electro-mechanical, product assembly, process control, and product distribution systems that use programmable controls and other equipment to manage systems.

ReadyTechGo aims to attract innovative companies to Arizona by cultivating a workforce that meets the highest industry standards and is poised to drive technological advancements and economic growth. Network leaders collaborate closely with Arizona tech employers to ensure the program’s curriculum adapts to evolving industry changes and needs.

Modern manufacturing companies provide more than 162,000 jobs to the state, largely within the rapidly expanding corridor spanning southeast Phoenix to Tucson. As their operations grow, so does their demand for advanced industrial technology workers.

Wilson added, “Pima recently launched its new Advanced Manufacturing building for classes and training. It’s gratifying that both local and national visitors regard it as one of the premier training facilities in the country. Students train using equipment and components that mirror real-world factory environments. They gain proficiency in selecting the right tools for each task and in sustaining factory systems critical to continuous production.”

“We are pleased to be a part of the ReadyTechGo statewide initiative, which we hope will spread the word about the value of an education in AIT.”

In addition to PCC, ReadyTechGo includes Estrella Mountain Community College, Mesa Community College and Central Arizona College, with plans to expand. A unique feature of the AIT program is that the curriculum is consistent across all of the colleges in the network, making it easy for students to transfer among schools without having to delay their completion date.