Delta Development Team Introduces Revolutionary Single Unit Blood Warmer

Delta Development Team has announced the latest addition to its innovative system of prehospital blood delivery devices—the Single Unit Blood Warmer. Having successfully passed third-party FDA testing and with a forthcoming 510K submission, the SUBW is poised to transform blood-warming technology for military, rural ERs and emergency response teams.

The SUBW stands out for its versatility and efficiency as the one device for all blood warming and plasma thawing needs. It features multi-power options, including 110V, 240V and military standard lithium battery, making it adaptable to various environments. Lightweight and compact, the SUBW is designed for easy transportation and deployment in the field.

Key Features and Benefits of the SUBW:

FDA Approval: The SUBW has passed rigorous third-party FDA testing, ensuring its safety and efficacy.

510K Submission: Delta Development Team is in the process of submitting the SUBW for 510K clearance.

Revolutionary Design: Unlike traditional inline blood warmers, the SUBW operates without expensive consumables, significantly reducing operational costs and logistical challenges.

Multi-Power Options: The device is compatible with 110V and 240V power sources, as well as military standard lithium batteries.

Emergency Readiness: It enhances the capabilities of emergency teams by providing a reliable backup option when other devices are unavailable due to logistical constraints.

Portability: Its lightweight and compact design makes it ideal for various settings, from military field hospitals to forward surgical teams and EMS.

Efficiency: The SUBW can warm one unit of blood in approximately 10 minutes to the FDA-recommended temperature range.

Versatile Use Cases: It is ideally suited for military and surgical teams, ORs, field hospitals, ER departments, and rural EMS systems.

Dual Functionality: The SUBW not only warms but also thaws plasma, making it a versatile tool in emergency situations.

Reduced Footprint: By eliminating the need for consumables, the SUBW minimizes the logistical footprint of medical operations, particularly in challenging environments.

Arctic Operations: A Perfect Fit for the SUBW

In Arctic operations, where freezing temperatures pose significant challenges, the combination of inline warming and the SUBW is the optimal solution. The SUBW increases blood flow and warming efficiency in extreme cold, ensuring medical teams can provide optimal care in harsh conditions.

This advanced warming solution is a game-changer for scenarios where logistics and long-term costs are significant factors. Its ability to warm different units of blood for multiple casualties in diverse settings makes it an invaluable asset for emergency responders and medical professionals.

The SUBW represents a final element in Delta Development’s comprehensive System of Systems, underscoring their commitment to innovation and excellence in medical technology. As the team prepares for the 510K submission, the anticipation for this groundbreaking device continues to grow.