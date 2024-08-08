Tucson Electric Power, Better Business Bureau Partner to Combat Solar Scams

The Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona and Tucson Electric Power are offering warnings about rooftop solar scams and unfair practices that generate problems rather than savings for consumers.

Although reputable solar installers can help customers achieve both financial and environmental benefits, others are aggressively marketing systems that fail to deliver on their promises.

Tucson resident Charlotte Robertson faced this distressing reality. She trusted in solar panels to lower her monthly utility costs. After the solar installer filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors, Robertson was left to continue making loan payments for a photovoltaic system that isn’t producing any power for her.

“I believed my $21,000 investment would reduce my electric bills, but the solar panels have never worked,” Robertson said. “With no answers from the installer and its closure, where do I turn for help?” said Robertson.

This and other alarming situations are why BBB and TEP are working to educate consumers about solar power scams and questionable practices. Other circumstances recently reported by consumers include:

Door-to-door salespeople who sign up consumers for new solar systems using only an electronic tablet and without providing a written copy of terms and conditions, promising to mail or email them later. Consumers report feeling they don’t really understand the terms presented to them.

Being advised to purchase rooftop systems that are larger than necessary, driving up initial costs.

Salespeople who claim to be TEP “preferred or approved” contractors. TEP does not endorse or have formal partnerships with any rooftop solar company. Please call us at 520-623-7711 to report such statements and provide the name of the company and the salesperson, if possible.

Here are some essential resources and tips on how to hire reputable contractors.

Key Tips for Hiring a Solar Company:

Visit BBB.org. Consumers are encouraged to visit BBB.org before hiring a contractor to review their track record and reputation. Additionally, BBB’s eQuote program allows consumers to submit a request for a quote to multiple Accredited Businesses, ensuring they receive proposals from trusted and reliable companies.

Hire only licensed Contractors. Verify their status via the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

Look for bonded and insured installers.

Look for local installers. Prefer local installers familiar with TEP’s requirements.

Ask for detailed proposals. Compare detailed proposals from multiple installers.

Ask for references: Request references and check with the BBB for complaints.

Ask for written agreements: Document all agreements in writing and understand all terms before signing.

Questions to Ask Solar Company Representatives:

Are you licensed, insured, and bonded?

How much experience do you have with installing PV systems? How many similar systems have you installed?

Can you provide references?

How will you make sure my system is sized correctly? Can you guarantee it’s the ‘right size’ to fit my needs?

What energy production and cost savings can I expect? How will you ensure the savings estimates are accurate?

What are the benefits of purchasing vs. leasing?

Can the contract be renegotiated or transferred if I sell my home?

How long will the equipment last, and what are the warranty options?

Should the condition of my roof affect my decision?

How will your company keep me informed about the progress of my project?

TEP offers various tools and resources to help consumers make informed solar energy decisions. For more information, visit TEP’s ‘Thinking About Solar?’ page at tep.com/solar.

“We are deeply committed to educating our community on how to protect themselves from fraudulent practices,” said Irene Coppola, BBB president & CEO. “This collaboration with TEP is crucial in ensuring consumers have the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about solar energy.”

“We offer tools and resources to support customers who are interested in installing their own rooftop solar systems,” said Kathleen Patton, TEP director of energy programs and business and economic development. “Unfortunately, hundreds of customers have reported they received misleading and inaccurate information about rooftop solar. It’s critical for customers not to feel pressured and to choose an experienced, reputable solar installer that can meet their needs and expectations.”

Saguaro Solar, a BBB-accredited solar installer, also offered this advice to consumers.

“Residents should get more than one estimate,” said Doug Vernon, co-owner of Saguaro Solar. “If your first proposal for new rooftop solar comes from a door-to-door salesperson, we recommend asking for at least two additional proposals from reputable installation companies, preferably those familiar with TEP’s rate plans and requirements.”