Marana Unveils Long-Awaited New Segment of The Loop

Fans of Pima County’s most beloved recreational trail rejoice: Your favorite place to walk, run or ride just got even better.

A new section of the Chuck Huckelberry Loop officially opens to the public Saturday, Sept. 14. The section runs from just south of Avra Valley Road to the Gladden Farms area and will add approximately 1.5 miles to the existing path.

“We’re thrilled to see The Loop extend further into Marana, creating new opportunities for our residents to connect with the greater Tucson region,” said Marana Parks & Recreation Director Jim Conroy.

“This new segment strengthens the ties between our community and surrounding areas, providing more options for recreation and active transportation. We look forward to seeing everyone enjoy this beautiful addition.”

The Pima County Regional Flood Control District contributed $670,000 to the Town of Marana’s $4 million project, which connects two previously existing sections of The Loop.

Now, The Loop extends all the way to north Marana, making it easier for the more than 30,000 residents who live in the town to access the path.

The new section will provide a safe way for Loop users to cross the Avra Valley Road bridge and pass by the nearby CalPortland plant, which routinely sees large trucks coming and going in the area.

It also creates an unbroken stretch of more than 33 miles of pathway along the east bank of the Santa Cruz River, running from N. Sanders Road to W. Valencia Road in Midvale Park.

“It’s very exciting to have a new addition to The Loop,” said Camille Hall, community engagement manager at Flood Control.

The Loop sprang from soil-cement bank protection that Pima County began building along the Rillito and Santa Cruz Rivers in the wake of the 1983 flood. After noticing that the banks’ access paths were popular spots for runners and cyclists, the county began paving the paths.

The Loop now consists of more than 137 miles of shared-use pathways and bike lanes, which wind their way through unincorporated Pima County, Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson and South Tucson. USA Today has twice named it the country’s best recreational trail.