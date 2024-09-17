Record-Breaking Outdoor Mural Underway at Park Place Mall

Work is underway on Arizona’s largest outdoor mural at Tucson’s Park Place Mall. Painted by local artist Jessica Gonzales, the impressive artwork will span a staggering 26,000 square feet.



To bring this project to life, Park Place Mall launched a call-to-artists, inviting local muralists to submit their designs for the exterior wall. Gonzales’s proposal was selected for its unique ability to capture the essence of Tucson and resonate with visitors of all ages.



“We’re excited to support our local art community in a meaningful way and enhance the beauty of our Center with this incredible piece,” said Brighid Dawson, general manager of Park Place Mall. “This mural is a testament to the talent and creativity of our community and will be a wonderful addition to Tucson’s cultural landscape.”



Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance has officially confirmed the mural’s record-breaking size. Expected to be completed by late October, the mural will showcase iconic Tucson symbols, such as saguaro cacti and native animals, using vibrant, bold colors.



“I wanted the artwork to convey the impact of standing before a majestic saguaro,” said Gonzales. “Tucson is a renowned destination for mural art, and I’m honored to contribute a piece that showcases our desert’s beauty on such a large scale.”



Gonzales began her mural-painting journey in 2016 after being inspired by the city’s vibrant street art scene. Since then, she has transitioned from studio art to becoming a full-time muralist, creating stunning works throughout Tucson.



Stay tuned for the announcement of the mural’s official reveal ceremony in October.