Denova Collaborative Health Opens New Tucson Clinic

Denova Collaborative Health, Arizona’s largest outpatient behavioral health provider, has opened a new Tucson clinic, the organization’s first location outside of Phoenix. The clinic is located at 6565 E. Carondelet Dr, Suite 215.

The clinic will begin accepting in-person patients in early September. In the meantime, virtual care is available immediately, underscoring Denova’s commitment to providing timely and accessible healthcare.

The Tucson location is a pivotal addition to Denova’s expanding network, offering in-person and virtual appointments with psychiatric providers, primary care providers and therapists. This milestone marks the beginning of broader growth plans, which include the opening of new clinics in Flagstaff and Yuma in 2025. With these expansions, Denova will be able to offer services to an additional 751,000 patients statewide, furthering its mission to deliver comprehensive healthcare to Arizonans.

“This new Tucson clinic represents a significant milestone in ensuring we can provide high-quality, in-person care to as many Arizonans as possible,” said Dr. George Orras, Chief Clinical Officer at Denova Collaborative Health. “By bringing our integrated healthcare model to Southern Arizona, we are not only expanding access to care but also enhancing the quality and coordination of services that patients receive. Our peer-reviewed Denova Symptom Based Assessments™ model empowers patients and providers to track symptoms, identify issues early, and develop tailored treatment plans, improving outcomes and overall patient health.”

The demand for mental health services has grown significantly, with nearly one in five U.S. adults experiencing mental illness each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Denova is addressing this urgent need by offering same-day/next-day appointments for psychiatry, therapy and primary care services, ensuring patients have quick access to the care they need.

Graham Johnson, CEO of Denova Collaborative Health, emphasized the organization’s broader mission: “Our growth into Tucson, and soon into Flagstaff and Yuma, is driven by our commitment to serve the underserved across Arizona. At Denova, we believe that healthcare should be a right, not a privilege. By offering integrated, holistic care that addresses both mental and physical health, we are transforming the healthcare landscape and making quality care accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live in Arizona.”