Keys Inc. Celebrates Soft Launch of Safety Platform

Keys Inc., a leader in innovative technology solutions for the locksmith industry, has announced the successful soft launch of the Keys® platform tailored specifically for locksmith services.

This milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support and trust of the locksmith community. The Tucson-based company extends its heartfelt gratitude to all certified locksmiths who join on this journey and contribute to making its vision a reality.

The soft launch period allowed Keys to engage closely with locksmith professionals, gathering invaluable feedback to refine and enhance the platform. This collaborative effort ensures that the Keys® platform remains the gold standard in meeting the unique needs of locksmiths nationwide.

A Vision for Nationwide Impact

In its commitment to elevating the locksmith profession, Keys is taking steps to introduce a bill to Congress advocating for a Federal Locksmith License. Currently, only 13 out of 37 states require locksmiths to be licensed, leaving a gap in safety and standardization. The company’s dream is to create a unified framework that allows certified locksmiths to operate seamlessly across all 50 states, breaking down barriers and enabling them to expand their businesses without limitations.

The proposed legislation aligns with Keys’ mission to ensure safety, professionalism and accessibility in locksmith services. By partnering with organizations like the Associated Locksmiths of America, the company aims to establish a robust standard that benefits both locksmiths and consumers.

Keys®: Pioneering the Future of Locksmith Services

The Keys® app plays a pivotal role in this vision. Locksmiths are able to showcase their businesses, connect with customers, and expand their operations effortlessly. The platform’s emphasis on certified providers ensures that consumers receive trusted, high-quality service, reinforcing our commitment to safety and reliability.

The company has chosen #KYS – KEEP YOU SAFE – as its guiding Nasdaq symbol to emphasize the importance of safety in every aspect of its mission.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, Keys Inc. remains steadfast in its mission to support the locksmith community and advocate for a safer, more unified industry. The company welcomes the journey ahead and looks forward to collaborating with locksmiths, policymakers and consumers to achieve shared goals.