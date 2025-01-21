The Ritz Carlton-Dove Mountain Taps Brian McHugh as General Manager

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain has announced the appointment of Brian McHugh as general manager. McHugh brings over two decades of leadership experience in luxury hospitality, having held key roles across multiple Ritz-Carlton properties and Marriott International’s corporate offices.

No stranger to The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, McHugh first joined the resort’s food and beverage leadership team in 2009, contributing to the resort’s highly anticipated opening. He later returned in 2014 as director of operations, during which the resort earned its first Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond accolades, as well as the prestigious title of Hotel of the Year for the Western Region.

“I am thrilled to be returning to The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain,” McHugh said. “This extraordinary desert oasis holds a special place in my heart. I look forward to reconnecting with the community and working with our team to create unforgettable moments for our guests that celebrate the beauty and culture of the Sonoran Desert .”

Most recently, McHugh served as VP of luxury brand operations for Marriott International’s MILUX Group, where he was responsible for implementing global operational strategies for Marriott’s portfolio of luxury brands. His career also includes serving as area director of operations for Marriott’s Luxury Brands in the Western Region during the Starwood acquisition, and leadership positions at Ritz-Carlton properties in Washington, D.C., Amelia Island, Orlando Grande Lakes, Half Moon Bay and San Francisco.

McHugh holds a bachelor’s degree in food science and technology from Texas A&M University and is a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America. His strong foundation in culinary arts and hospitality leadership further underscores his commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.