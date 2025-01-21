La Suprema Works & Events Announces New Ownership

La Suprema Works & Events is now entering a new chapter as Jacinta Esquer has become the new owner-operator of the historic coworking and event space in the heart of Barrio Viejo.

Esquer, a Tucson native, has been the community builder at La Suprema for the past three years and is now stepping into ownership with a vision to build on the space’s reputation as a hub of collaboration and inclusivity.

Esquer brings 13 years of corporate leadership experience in operations and development to her new ownership role, as well as a deep commitment to fostering meaningful connections within the local community. Beyond her professional accomplishments, she is a board officer for the City Center for Collaborative Learning and a dedicated advocate for creating positive, lasting impact.

“La Suprema will always be more than a coworking and events space,” Esquer said. “It’s a community where ideas grow, lasting connections form, and people feel they truly belong. I’m proud to steward this space and continue its legacy of community, greater good, and giving first.”

La Suprema is known for its historic roots as a former Chinese market and a former tortilla factory. Newly renovated, it features natural light-filled workspaces, a vibrant outdoor event area, and location near local landmarks like the El Tiradito shrine and Exo Coffee.

The space has become a favorite for remote employees, independent contractors, and small businesses seeking a supportive and inspiring environment. Under Esquer’s leadership, La Suprema will continue to build on its mission to support creativity, innovation, and community.