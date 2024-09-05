El Tour de Tucson Kickoff Event “Loop de Loop” Set for Sept. 21 at Rillito Race Track

El Tour de Tucson will hold the Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday, Sept. 21, and will conclude with an after party. It all begins at 7 a.m. and ends at noon. Music begins at 10 a.m.

The event, which helps promote the more than 70 non-profit partners involved in the El Tour, is the official kickoff for the Banner – University Medicine 41st El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 23, 2024.

The event will be held at the pavilions near the Loop, on the southeast end of Rillito Race Track.

The Loop de Loop is an outdoor activity under the pavilion and a large tent. It’s for our charities and cyclists who will be participating in El Tour or are still thinking about riding in El Tour. A few hundred cyclists will be on The Chuck Huckelberry Loop on Saturday, Sept. 21 and are invited to stop by. There will be live music, prize drawings and more. Feel free to join in anywhere along the Loop and have fun while being safe and responsible and meet us at Rillito Race Track.

It is a free, easy, casual and fun ride open to individuals of all ages and abilities.

Loop de Loop is an event to help nonprofits find cyclists for their cause for El Tour.

It gives the opportunity for cyclists to pick their nonprofit, find new riding partners and find training rides. At its core, El Tour is a fundraising event. Since its inception in 1983, El Tour events have raised more than $121 million for participating charities.

The band will play from 10 a.m. to noon. Raffle tickets will be provided at the event. Come and have some fun, win some amazing prizes! Participants can obtain tickets from non-profit partners at Rillito Park.

For more information, visit www.eltourdetucson.org