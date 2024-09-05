Arizona Football to Host NAU Saturday
Game 2 · #20 Arizona (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Northern Arizona (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky)
Hot off an explosive performance in their season opener, the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) return to action this weekend for a matchup against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-0) on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.In addition to Saturday’s game being Hispanic Heritage Day, fans are encouraged to WEAR RED for the in-state battle.
Last weekend against New Mexico the Wildcats kicked off the head coach Brent Brennan era with a bang, dropping 60+ points while wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan set a program record with 3-4 receiving yards en route to winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.
The Wildcats look to keep their eight-game win streak rolling against the Lumberjacks.
Arizona Notes and Numbers
- The Arizona Wildcats host the Northern Arizona Wildcats for the second game of the season at Arizona Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST, and ESPN+ will have the broadcast with Chris Sylvester (PxP), Brad Hopkins (Analyst), and Shane Sparks (Reporter) on the call.
- Arizona owns a 16-2 record all-time against Northern Arizona dating back to the first meeting on Nov. 7, 1931. The Wildcats won the most recent meeting 38-3 on Sep. 2, 2023.
- The Wildcats posted the longest winning streak in the series, 14 games, from 1933-2019 and dropped their one of two losses on Oct. 29, 1932. The second loss was 21-19 on Sep. 18, 2021, but outside of those two games, Arizona has owned the series against an FCS opponent out of the Big Sky Conference.
- Arizona is led by six captains this season, three on offense and three on defense. QB Noah Fifita, OL Jonah Savaiinaea, OL Josh Baker, DB Treydan Stukes, LB Jacob Manu, and DB Gunner Maldonado.
- In the season-opening win, Tetairoa McMillan became the first player in FBS history to have a game with 10-plus receptions, 300-plus receiving yards, 30.0-plus yards per reception, and 4-plus receiving TD (per OptaSTATS).
- McMillan set Arizona’s single game receiving yards record against UNM, finishing the game with 304 receiving yards. His mark was also the second-most in a single game in Big 12 history.
- For his efforts against New Mexico, McMillan was selected as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and the AP National Player of the Week.
- Arizona has won eight straight games dating back to last season, the second-longest active win streak in the nation.