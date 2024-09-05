Arizona Football to Host NAU Saturday

Game 2 · #20 Arizona (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Northern Arizona (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky)

Hot off an explosive performance in their season opener, the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) return to action this weekend for a matchup against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-0) on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.In addition to Saturday’s game being Hispanic Heritage Day, fans are encouraged to WEAR RED for the in-state battle.

Last weekend against New Mexico the Wildcats kicked off the head coach Brent Brennan era with a bang, dropping 60+ points while wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan set a program record with 3-4 receiving yards en route to winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The Wildcats look to keep their eight-game win streak rolling against the Lumberjacks.

Arizona Notes and Numbers