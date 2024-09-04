Deployed Services Expands to UA Tech Park

Tech Parks Arizona has announced the newest UA Tech Park tenant, Deployed Services.

The expansion of its Tucson operation marks a significant milestone in Deployed Services’ growth strategy, leveraging the innovative environment of the UA Tech Park to drive advancements and expand into new markets.

Deployed Services provides strategic solutions to federal, state and local government clients, ranging from professional to logistical services. As a veteran-owned business, Deployed Services prioritizes the business around people by hiring professionals with exceptional skills and integrity, providing them with comprehensive training and care, and equipping them with the necessary tools and support to deliver outstanding service to clients.

The Deployed companies, which include Deployed Services, LLC, Deployed Resources, LLC, and Deployed Global Solutions, LLC, have proven to be a mission-ready solution to some of the United States’ toughest and most pressing challenges since their first government partnership over 20 years ago, in support of the U.S. federal response to 9/11, and have grown quickly adapting to meet the evolving needs of customers.

Deployed Services’ expansion into the UA Tech Park underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence. The company is poised to make significant strides in its mission to provide strategic solutions and support for government agencies. The company’s presence at the UA Tech Park will further boost the local economy by creating highly skilled jobs and fostering economic development, adding to the existing $2 billion annual economic impact generated by the park’s resident companies.