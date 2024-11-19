Downtown Tucson Utility Boxes Wrapped with Art

That’s a Wrap is a grant-funded public art project featuring artists’ designs on vinyl wraps for 10 utility boxes located in Downtown Tucson along Congress St and Broadway Blvd.

The five artists selected for this project were Maxie Adler, Jodie Chertudi, Porter McDonald, Pato Aguilar, and Peniel Macias. Selected from the Artist Roster by a Public Art Panel, each artist created two designs that were reviewed and approved by the panel.

This public art project was made possible through the collaboration of the artists, the Public Art Panel, Rio Nuevo, the City of Tucson, and the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona.