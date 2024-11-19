Downtown Tucson Utility Boxes Wrapped with Art

BizTUCSONNovember 19, 2024
Less than a minute

That’s a Wrap is a grant-funded public art project featuring artists’ designs on vinyl wraps for 10 utility boxes located in Downtown Tucson along Congress St and Broadway Blvd.

The five artists selected for this project were Maxie Adler, Jodie Chertudi, Porter McDonald, Pato Aguilar, and Peniel Macias. Selected from the  Artist Roster  by a Public Art Panel, each artist created two designs that were reviewed and approved by the panel.

This public art project was made possible through the collaboration of the artists, the Public Art Panel, Rio Nuevo, the City of Tucson, and the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona.

BizTUCSONNovember 19, 2024
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

TUS Welcomes Back Frontier Airlines

November 19, 2024

2024 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Honors Legislators, Tucson Tech Leaders

November 19, 2024

UA Gets $2.5 Million Grant from Freeport McMoRan Foundation for Mining Education

November 19, 2024

Banner Health Names Alison Flynn Gaffney New CEO of Tucson Hospitals

November 19, 2024
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button