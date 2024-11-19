Banner Health Names Alison Flynn Gaffney New CEO of Tucson Hospitals

Banner Health has named Alison Flynn Gaffney as CEO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South, effective Dec. 2.

“We’re excited to have Alison at the helm of two hospitals that have been integral to the Tucson community for decades,” said Todd Werner, president of acute care delivery for Banner Health. “She is highly accomplished, action-oriented, and committed to developing great teams and teamwork. She is community-focused and believes in fostering an organizational culture that allows great things to happen, and we look forward to her continuing our legacy of care in southern Arizona.”

“Non-profit health care is deeply meaningful to me and I am honored and excited to join the Banner Health team,” Flynn Gaffney said. “Both hospitals play an integral role in supporting the health and wellness of Tucson and southern Arizona, and I share with the talented Banner teams a commitment to provide high-quality, compassionate care and improve the life of every person we serve.

“Educating future caregivers and advancing medicine through innovation are additional ways Banner is making a difference in people’s lives, and I look forward to collaborating with our partners at the University of Arizona in these mission areas,” she added.

Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South are licensed for 649 and 245 beds, respectively. The Tucson facility is home to Diamond Children’s Medical Center, multiple specialty clinics, and the city’s only Level 1 trauma center. It was named by U.S. News & World Report as a 2024-2025 Best Regional Hospital, earning the No.1 spot in Tucson and No. 3 in Arizona. The South campus includes an emergency department, trauma center, behavioral health care facilities and several specialty clinics. Nearly 500 medical students and 750 residents and fellows train at the two facilities.

Flynn Gaffney joins Banner Health from JLL, a Chicago-based global real estate and investment management company, where she served since 2022 as president of the health care division. Prior to that, Flynn Gaffney was the COO of hospitals and clinics at the University of Utah Health System, which includes six hospitals, nine urgent care locations, 11 community clinics and employs more than 14,000 people. Prior to her COO role, she served as the system’s executive director for University Hospital, service lines and system planning.

Flynn Gaffney earned her bachelor’s degree in health care administration and master’s in health services administration from Iona University in New York, and became a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives in 2013. She has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including being named a 2024 Patient Safety Expert to Know by Becker’s Healthcare, and one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Medicine (2024) and Top 100 Women Leaders in Medicine (2021) by Women We Admire.