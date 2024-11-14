UA Ranked Among Top Five Universities for Service Members

The University of Arizona is one of the nation’s best universities for service members, according to Military Times.

The U of A climbed two spots to No. 4 overall and No. 3 among public universities in the latest edition of the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2024 ranking, released Monday. This marks the university’s highest performance in the ranking and a 48-spot rise from its inaugural appearance on the list in 2018.

A total of 304 colleges and universities qualified for inclusion in this year’s list.

The university’s Veterans Education and Transition Services provides a comprehensive set of student-centric services to ensure a successful transition to the university environment. VETS and the Office of the Registrar, Military-Connected Benefits & Certifications serve more than 5,000 students. Since its inception in 2008, VETS has been consistently recognized as one of the top programs for student veterans in the country.

“Our community at Veterans Education and Transition Services strives to engage, educate, empower and employ our military-connected students as well as their families,” said Blaze Smith, director of the VETS and ROTC programs. “Our steady improvement in the Military Times ranking shows that the excellent work of our team is making a truly tangible impact.”

The U of A has a long history of partnering with the United States military. The 1885 Morrill Act, which established land-grant universities, required military training as part of the curriculum, and from 1896 to 1969, a two-year military training course was required for all male U of A students. During World War II, 11,000 service members received training at the U of A.

In February, University Libraries’ Special Collections received a sizable trove of material related to the USS Arizona from the family of a sailor who served aboard the battleship prior to the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

In 2022, the Arizona Board of Regents announced that spouses of honorably discharged veteransenrolled at an Arizona public university or participating community college are eligible to receive free tuition on a first-come, first-served basis.

In 2018, the total cost for active-duty military undergraduate students using U.S. Department of Defense tuition assistance was set at $250 per credit hour at the U of A. The Department of Defense covers tuition costs for active-duty undergraduate students up to $250 per credit hour, which means many of these students are eligible to attend the U of A without paying tuition. This plan also includes students in the National Guard and the Reserves. Military personnel are eligible to receive this benefit when enrolling in undergraduate programs at the main U of A campus, through Arizona Online or at any of the university’s statewide distance locations. The university offers a variety of military aid options as well.

In January, Arizona Online ranked No. 4 for its bachelor’s program offerings for veterans in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs.

This year’s Best for Vets: Colleges methodology includes information on university services and programs specific to active-duty military or veteran students, as well as families and dependents of service members.

Student success metrics are the most important factor in determining the ranking of schools on this year’s list, followed closely by the range of military-specific resources and the level of financial assistance they offer. Admissions and registration policies, human resources and other considerations also factor into the scoring rubric.