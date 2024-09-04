Visit Tucson Launches America’s Best Mexican Food Digital Guide

BizTUCSONSeptember 4, 2024
1 minute read

Visit Tucson has announced the launch of a free mobile-exclusive digital guide that allows visitors and locals to check in at some of the top local Mexican Food restaurants to earn prizes and get a taste of Tucson’s amazing Mexican Food scene. 

This pass will be a key component of Visit Tucson’s ongoing campaign to promote Tucson as the home of  America’s Best Mexican Food. 
 
By using the digital guide, restaurant-goers can explore a growing list of iconic, authentic, and delicious Mexican eateries and earn points when dining. Users can find the guide at www.americasbestmexicanfood.com where they’ll log in via a downloadable, mobile web app. 

Once logged in, they can use the guide to check in at participating restaurants to earn points that are redeemable for prizes. The field guide includes a map view of all restaurants so you can easily plot your next culinary adventure.

