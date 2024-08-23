Corbett’s First Birthday Bash: Full of Fun and Festivities Over Labor Day Weekend!

Corbett’s is excited to announce their upcoming first anniversary with a spectacular birthday celebration all weekend long (Thursday to Monday). This five-day extravaganza, amidst the current trend of outdoor events and community gatherings, promises to be filled with non-stop fun, entertainment, and activities for everyone in the local communities and beyond.

Each day of the birthday bash will bring a new theme, ensuring that there is something exciting for everyone to join in on. From glow pickleball to a pickle-ball, tailgate party, lawn games, water balloon fights, and more, the festivities will be as diverse as they are thrilling.

Throughout the weekend, guests can look forward to an incredible lineup of local music performances, adding an extra layer of excitement to the celebrations. With a special recognition to DUSK for assisting with the music for Friday. There will be five music acts scheduled to take the stage throughout the weekend, including Walters the Don, Angel Perez, and 80’s and Gentlemen to name a few.

One of the highlights of the birthday bash will be the glow pickleball activities, held in the iconic Historic Corbett’s Building. This unique twist on a classic game will bring a whole new level of excitement and fun, as players compete in a glowing atmosphere.

The birthday bash will also feature a pickle-ball party, where music, dancing, and pickles will come together for an unforgettable evening. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in 80’s prom night attire, pickle-themed outfits, or a combination of both, as they groove to the beats of 80’s and Gentlemen.

For those looking to enjoy some friendly competition, the lawn games at the birthday bash will not disappoint. From corn hole to oversize water pong, giant jenga to shot shack, there will be plenty of opportunities to showcase your skills and have a blast with fellow attendees.

And what’s a birthday party without some water balloon fights? The weekend will culminate with a thrilling water day on Monday, where attendees can cool off and have fun with water gun and balloon fights. Poolside chilling and BYOP (Bring Your Own Pool) will also be available, ensuring a refreshing end to the festivities.

The schedule of events and activities can be found on their website here., regarding the celebration of Corbett’s first anniversary. Join Corbett’s for a weekend of fun and festivities as they celebrate the importance of community!