W. Silver Recycling Announces Hiring Plans for Tucson Expansion

W. Silver Recycling, one of the nation’s leading metals recyclers, has announced hiring and opening plans for its new Tucson location.

In January 2024, W. Silver Recycling purchased four acres at 3440 East 36th St. The company has open positions, including a general manager, supervisors/team leaders, environmental specialists, quality control inspectors, maintenance technicians, among others. W. Silver’s Tucson facility will be operational within 45 days, bringing its premier industrial account servicing to Pima County. For more about jobs at W. Silver Recycling, click here.

The full expansion over five years will add 25 jobs and a capital investment of $5 million, with an economic impact of $26 million.

W. Silver Recycling is one of the nation’s leading metals recyclers, with a presence covering the southwest United States and Mexico through its 10 locations. Tucson is strategically located between W. Silver’s flagship location in Santa Teresa, N.M. as well as the company’s Calexico location in southern California.

The Tucson location allows for improved service times to its central and Southern Arizona clients, as well as its maquiladora partners in the Mexican state of Sonora. The four-acre site is rail served by Union Pacific for direct mill shipments. This strategic geographic positioning allows each location to provide maximum returns by shipping quality products direct to end customers and eliminating intermediaries.

“Proximity to the maquilas in northern Mexico and access to the Californian market was key in the decision to expand to Tucson,” said Patrick Merrick, president, W. Silver Recycling. “Tucson has a skilled workforce and a growing manufacturing presence, both of which are needed for a successful operation.”

In addition to Sun Corridor Inc, partners in the project include Pima County, City of Tucson and PICOR.

“The Mexican state of Sonora and Pima County share major industries, including aerospace, manufacturing, tourism, and many others,” said Rex Scott, District 1 supervisor and vice chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. “Our geographic proximity to Mexico results in economic growth and increased job opportunities for all of our citizens. We welcome W. Silver Recycling to Pima County and look forward to many years of economic success.”

“Arizona and Mexico share a thriving economy, familial ties and a shared history and culture,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “I am happy to welcome W. Silver to Tucson. They play a critical role supporting industrial manufacturers looking to divert landfill waste. As part of our Zero Waste Roadmap, the City of Tucson is committed to reaching Zero Waste by 2050. Attracting private sector partners like W. Silver helps support more sustainable and innovative industries while helping to protect our beautiful Sonoran Desert.”

“Tucson and northern Mexico share a long history of cross border engagement on many levels, including economic, civic, cultural and educational. Our geographic position and natural alignment puts us at the center of more economic opportunities, such as W. Silver Recycling’s decision to locate their facility here,” said Susan Gray, chair of Sun Corridor Inc. and president and CEO of Tucson Electric Power. “Tucson offers companies like W. Silver Recycling all the right assets to do cross border business successfully. We thank Lane Gaddy and his team for confidence in our community.”