Eric Rankin has joined Intermountain Centers for Human Development and will be serving as its VP of network compliance. A proven relationship builder, Rankin will be contributing to the organization’s success on multiple levels.

Prior to joining Intermountain Rankin was at Pyx Health as Chief Compliance Officer. He worked with Simpleview and ScriptSave as senior VP of information technology and product development. Rankin honed his professional acumen with a range of large and rapid-growth Healthcare firms, including McKesson, and Clinisys.

Rankin has broad experience in creating and managing compliance roadmaps. He has managed multi-site projects with competence in capacity planning, product development, mergers and acquisitions, and contracting. With expertise in cybersecurity, IT best practices, governance, software development, and risk management, he built his career on providing the vision, leadership, and technical expertise that organizations need to best leverage their technology and products into member-centric solutions.

Every year Intermountain and its affiliates, which include Pinal Hispanic Council, Family Service Agency, Rio Salado Behavioral Health Systems, and Community Partners, serve more than 20,000 patients across the state of Arizona for a variety of health needs including primary care, mental health, autism, substance use, homelessness, foster care, youth development including workforce readiness training, and more.

Intermountain celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.