AI Startup Wins Incubation Support from University of Arizona Center for Innovation

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation has announced the winning company for the UACI Sponsored Launch Fueled by the City of Sierra Vista and the Sky Islands Foundation competition. Artificial Intelligence Game Master will receive support in the UACI incubation program including resources, services and expert guidance to grow its business.

AIGM is committed to developing proprietary software to revolutionize classic tabletop roleplaying games with cutting-edge AI technology. Their mission is to enhance the gaming experience and foster more games by bringing players new and old together through innovative technological solutions that redefine previous boundaries of the gaming experience.

The selection was based on AIGM’s commitment to commercializing its innovative technologies and developing a scalable business model. With more business support, the team has an even greater ability to scale locally and globally.

In alignment with its mission to grow scalable companies that fuel the Arizona economy, UACI has teamed up with the City of Sierra Vista and the Sky Islands Foundation for a second year to support scalable science and tech-based companies within the region.

“By adding AI to digital role-playing games, AIGM has the potential to create a more dynamic and immersive experience for gamers worldwide, while also helping to fuel Sierra Vista’s economy,” said Tony Boone, City of Sierra Vista tourism and economic development director. “It’s a great example of how local innovation has the possibility to make a global impact and of why it’s important to support local entrepreneurs.”

“The Sky Islands Foundation is proud to support local entrepreneurs through the UACI Sponsored Launch Program, showcasing its commitment to fostering innovation and growth in Southern Arizona,” said Melany Edwards-Barton, CEO of Sky Islands Foundation. This year’s winner, AIGM, will benefit from the Sky Islands Foundation’s strategic support in conjunction with UACI and the City of Sierra Vista. By providing critical resources, expert guidance, and a structured incubation program, the Sky Islands Foundation plays a key role in helping AIGM advance its groundbreaking AI technology and reshape the gaming experience.

“This partnership underscores the Foundation’s dedication to driving regional economic development and nurturing the next generation of tech innovators,” she said.

The selection committee included the Sky Islands Foundation board of directors, Edwards-Barton, Boone and Dianna Cameron, economic development business liaison for the City of Sierra Vista.

AIGM willreceive one year of sponsored admission at UACI which includes a structured incubation program, customized business support and the ability to work alongside other companies in a fast-paced environment. UACI provides the people, programming and place needed to successfully grow and scale a business. The incubation program also provides its clients with office and laboratory space and support through a 28-point roadmap that helps them with everything from refining their business models to obtaining funding.