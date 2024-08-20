Downtown Tucson Shows Off New Storefront Vinyl

The Downtown Tucson Partnership is unveiling the latest additions to its Storefront Vinyl Program.

Since its inception in December 2023, the SVP has been revitalizing vacant storefronts downtown with eye-catching, professionally designed vinyl installations, thanks to a generous partnership with Rio Nuevo.

One of the newest and most striking installations is at the historic Chicago Store, 130 E. Congress St. This collaboration with artist Sean Cannon and Peach Properties showcases pop artwork featuring notable figures like Andy Warhol, Bob Dylan, and Linda Ronstadt, adding a rich, historical dimension to downtown.

Kathleen Eriksen, DTP president and CEO, said: “The Storefront Vinyl Program is turning formerly dark and empty spaces into lively, attractive areas. This initiative not only enhances our streets but also connects people with downtown through art, maps, and information about available spaces. We look forward to seeing these spaces eventually filled with new businesses, but for now, we’re thrilled with the incredible transformations.”

Another recent SVP installation promotes the upcoming business Antojitos at 63 E. Congress St. This family-friendly spot, featuring playful “coming soon” vinyl, will offer raspados, light food fare, and an indoor play area for kids. The concept is brought to life by Real Good Concepts, known for popular downtown destinations like La Chingada, Cruda, The Nei DWTN, and LUST DWTN.

To date, the SVP has wrapped 6 vacant storefronts, covering 64 windows with 1,183 square feet of high-quality vinyl. Additionally, 177 downtown businesses are featured on downtown maps.

Previous SVP installations include the former Brugger’s Bagels at 1 W. Congress St., transformed into a vivid storytelling piece through a partnership with Fox Tucson Theatre, and Pueblo Vida Brewing Company at 41 S. 6th Ave., where empty windows now invite passersby with the message “Fresh Cold Beer Around the Corner.”

The Transamerica Building at 177 N. Church Ave. (future location of De Novo Market & Tap) now hosts a downtown map and business listings, complete with a QR code for staying connected with DTP updates.

The DTP extends special thanks to Rio Nuevo and the participating businesses and properties: Fox Tucson Theatre, Presidio Tucson, Peach Properties, Transamerica Building, Pueblo Vida, and Real Good Concepts.