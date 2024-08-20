Bourn Companies Acquires Pepper Viner Homes

Bourn Companies, a Southern Arizona real estate development firm, has announced the acquisition of Pepper Viner Homes, a renowned local homebuilder celebrated for its commitment to quality and sustainable construction.

This strategic combination is expected to enhance the capabilities of both companies and create significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the Tucson market.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Values and Vision

For over three decades, Bourn Companies has been at the forefront of transforming communities. With nearly six million square feet of mixed-use development, Bourn consistently delivers projects that enrich Tucson’s unique culture and natural beauty.

Their diverse portfolio includes retail, dining, entertainment, office, hotel, medical, technology facilities, and residential communities. Founded in 1985, Pepper Viner Homes has built over 40 new home communities and more than 2500 homes.

Known for its exceptional quality and sustainable building practices, Pepper Viner has won the SAHBA Builder of the Year award seven times. Their homes are recognized for being energy- efficient, quiet, and environmentally friendly.

The collaboration between Bourn and Pepper Viner includes work on The Pearl, a single-family residential community at The Bridges. This successful work highlighted the potential for a closer partnership.

The acquisition underscores their shared dedication to creating superior mixed-use spaces that promote modern living, working, and recreation in Tucson.

Leadership Quotes

“We are very excited to combine Pepper Viner’s years of high performance, sustainable home construction applications with the progressive, innovative Bourn team,” said Bill Viner, CEO of Pepper Viner Holding Company II. “Bourn’s live/work environment projects will have an ongoing positive impact in the Tucson community for many years, and we are excited to show off our first combined venture, The Pearl at The Bridges.”

Don Bourn, CEO of Bourn Companies, added: “Having had the opportunity to work with Bill and the incredible Pepper Viner team over the years, we couldn’t be more excited about this acquisition. We share the mission of developing world-class places. Whether that’s for work, play, or living, this acquisition will add value to our company as well as the entire community.”

​Moving Forward

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both Bourn and Pepper Viner as they combine their expertise and resources to drive expeditious growth and create quality mixed-use environments. The combined entity will continue prioritizing sustainable, high-performance construction and innovative community development, ensuring a vibrant future for Tucson.