Tucson Medical Center Uses New 3D Heart-Mapping System

Patients suffering from atrial fibrillation can get faster and more effective treatment with medical advancements including a new 3D heart mapping system, being utilized at Tucson Medical Center.

AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, affecting as many as six million Americans.

One of the most promising treatments for Afib, when medication alone doesn’t work, is catheter ablation. This procedure has long been a go-to solution, but the introduction of the CARTO 3 three-dimensional heart mapping system, combined with the QDOT RF (radio frequency) and Farapulse (Pulse Field) ablation catheters, has significantly improved the precision and success rates of this procedure.

The SOUNDSTAR® Ultrasound Catheter also plays a critical role by providing real-time monitoring of the ablation catheter tip. This reduces radiation exposure and shortens procedure times, making the treatment more accessible and less taxing for patients.

“What once took half a day can now be completed in as little as 45 minutes to an hour,” said Dr. Jitender Munjal, an experienced electrophysiologist and medical director for cardiovascular diseases at TMC.

Munjal has been at the forefront of utilizing these new technologies, performing the procedure more than 500 times just within the last year. He recommends patients with Afib address the condition early to avoid further complications such as stroke or heart failure.

“The longer Afib goes untreated, the more difficult it becomes to restore a normal heart rhythm,” Munjal explained.

Early treatment can not only alleviate symptoms but also reduces the reliance on certain medications. For Munjal, 80% to 85% of patients with paroxysmal Afib achieve successful control of their condition after their first RF ablation procedure. About half of these patients can reduce or even discontinue the use of medications such as beta blockers, antiarrhythmics and blood thinners, he said.

With Tucson’s aging population, it’s expected that more people will be seeking this treatment.