Lewis Roca, Womble Bond Dickinson Merge for International Presence

Lewis Roca and Womble Bond Dickinson (US) announced that the two large, multi-practice law firms have approved a combination, creating a powerhouse firm of more than 1,300 attorneys in 37 offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. The combination will provide clients with enhanced capabilities across practices and sectors, as well as the resources of an expansive geographic platform.

Starting on its planned effective date of Jan. 1, 2025, the new firm will operate as Womble Bond Dickinson under the leadership of Chair and CEO Merrick Benn and Vice Chair Kenneth Van Winkle. Based on gross revenue, which totals more than $742 million, the combined firm would have ranked 70th on the 2024 Am Law 100.

The expansion will further each firm’s commitment to growth in regions driving innovation and technological change. Lewis Roca’s offices will deepen Womble’s presence in the Southwest and Mountain West, while Womble’s expansive platform in regions that include the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast will broaden Lewis Roca’s reach nationwide.

The combined firm will have a strong presence in California and a domestic footprint of 29 offices in 15 states and Washington, D.C. Additionally, Lewis Roca will be poised to deliver even greater value to clients by addressing international needs through the strategic advantage of Womble Bond Dickinson (UK)’s eight offices in the United Kingdom.

“One of the first parallels that emerged between our two firms was a shared strategic vision for serving clients in fast-growing cities and innovation hubs,” said Betty Temple, Chair and CEO, and Merrick Benn, Chair and CEO-Elect, of Womble Bond Dickinson (US). “The combined firm’s platform will offer greater depth in these high-growth markets and beyond, empowering our attorneys to deliver sophisticated and multi-faceted legal counsel to companies at the forefront of change and disruption. We have been energized by the strong cultural alignment and connections we’ve experienced already and look forward to further integrating our teams.”

The combined firm will have greater depth and increased competitiveness in practice areas that include finance, bankruptcy, and restructuring; intellectual property; real estate; complex litigation and disputes; and corporate and securities. There will also be valuable and significant synergies across sector teams, including financial services, energy and natural resources, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and technology.

“This combination is a natural fit and a clear win-win, with both firms placing a high value on genuine and long-term relationships with clients and colleagues, a shared focus on collaborating with transparency and integrity, and a wide range of complementary practices that offer a unique value proposition for clients,” said Kenneth Van Winkle, managing partner of Lewis Roca. “Bringing together our vast capabilities, resources, and experience is a rare opportunity to take both firms to new heights and chart a path for our ongoing success. We could not be more excited about the many opportunities that lie ahead for our clients, attorneys, and professional staff.”

Pictured above from left – Merrick Benn, Chair- & CEO-Elect, Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP; Betty Temple, Chair & CEO, Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP; Kenneth Van Winkle, Managing Partner, Lewis Roca