Sundt Construction Jumps 11 Spots to No. 51 on Top 400 Contractors List

Sundt Construction ranked No. 51 on Engineering News-Record’s 2024 Top 400 Contractors list, climbing 11 spots from the previous year. ENR, the construction industry’s principal trade publication, ranks contractors based on reported revenue from the prior year.

“Climbing 11 spots in the rankings is a testament to the hard work of our employee-owners,” said Sundt Chairman and CEO Mike Hoover. “They are dedicated to delivering quality and value to our clients and sharing success with one another and our communities.”

Sundt reported more than $2.2 billion in revenue for 2023. Headquartered in Tempe, the contractor has more than 3,000 employee-owners and 13 offices across the western and southern parts of the United States.

In Southern Arizona, Sundt is currently constructing La Posada at Pusch Ridge in Oro Valley, and its most recently completed projects for The University of Arizona, Chemistry Building renovations and the Student Success District, have received multiple industry awards.

In 2023, Sundt opened the G. Michael Hoover KAPBCS Training Center, an expanded campus for the company’s workforce development programs and its accredited apprenticeship programs.