Sonoran Institute Releases Latest Report on Santa Cruz River

Sonoran Institute and partners have announced the release of the latest Living River report, highlighting a decade of transformative environmental progress along the Santa Cruz River in Pima County.

This publication celebrates 10 years of clean effluent releases into the river, showcasing the remarkable achievements and ongoing efforts by Pima County and the City of Tucson to restore and enhance this vital waterway.

“Our decade of clean water releases has rejuvenated the Santa Cruz River, demonstrating our commitment to environmental and community well-being,” said Eric Shepp, director of the county’s Regional Flood Control District. “As we celebrate these achievements, we remain focused on furthering our efforts and engaging the community in preserving this vital resource.”

A decade ago, the Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department completed a significant overhaul of its wastewater reclamation system, ensuring the consistent production of high-quality effluent. Coupled with the Regional Flood Control District’s multi-objective river management strategy, these efforts have fostered a vibrant and flourishing riparian corridor along the Santa Cruz River. This milestone reflects a commitment to improving water quality, managing the river effectively, and enhancing community and recreational opportunities.

The report also highlights upcoming projects, including the redevelopment of the Roger Road Wastewater Reclamation Facility site into the new Agua Nueva Park and the construction of a pedestrian bridge to enhance connectivity along The Loop, which saw over 195,000 visitors in 2023.

The Santa Cruz River’s restoration has created a dynamic environment that supports diverse wildlife, including bobcats and native fish species, and has become a vital recreational asset for the community. The Living River report underscores the importance of continued stewardship and innovative management to preserve and enhance this crucial resource.

“The restored perennial flow of the Santa Cruz River through the Santa Cruz Heritage Project is a testament to the dedication of our community and partners,” said John P. Kmiec, director of Tucson Water. “We envision a future where the river continues to thrive, supporting biodiversity and offering educational and recreational opportunities.”

Key Achievements:

Clean Water Initiatives: Ongoing upgrades to the wastewater treatment process have resulted in a dramatic reduction in ammonia levels, from an average of 13 mg/L in 2012 to just 1 mg/L in 2023, meeting environmental standards and benefiting aquatic life.

Environmental Restoration: This past year, the Santa Cruz River region has seen the release of native Gila chub fish species into Canoa Pond and the reintroduction of endangered wetland plants like the Arizona eryngo at Sweetwater Wetlands and Canoa Pond.

Community Engagement: 27 river cleanups have been completed, removing 14 tons of trash and improving the river’s aesthetic and ecological value.

Recognition and Funding: The river has garnered national attention, ranking #4 on “America’s Most Endangered Rivers® of 2024” and Pima County has received an EPA Cleanup Grant for the decommissioned Roger Road facility.