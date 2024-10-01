Chicanos Por La Causa to Honor Dr. Cecilia Rosales with First-Ever Legacy for Change Award

Chicanos Por La Causa has announced it will present Dr. Cecilia Rosales with the inaugural Legacy for Change Award for her lifelong efforts in public health, education, and activism.

As a researcher and professor emeritus, Rosales played a key role implementing multiple initiatives that increased access to essential health services amongst underserved population including a border vaccination program, a mobile health unit, and serving on the U.S.-Mexico Border Health Commission.

“As a mentor and visionary leader, Dr. Cecilia Rosales’ work transcends borders to drive positive change in creating healthier, stronger communities at the local, statewide, national, and international level,” said Alicia Nuñez, CPLC president and CEO. “Dr. Rosales is the embodiment of what the Legacy for Change Award stands for. The compassion, leadership, and service she has inspired for generations will continue the groundwork her legacy has built.”

Rosales was previously awarded with CPLC’s Cause for Change Award in 2016 for her commitment to ensuring that underserved families throughout Southern Arizona receive excellent health care. Rosales served on the CPLC board through her retirement in 2024, following 18 years as a professor and researcher at the University of Arizona.

“I am deeply honored to be the first recipient of the Legacy of Change Award from Chicanos Por La Causa. This recognition is a testament to the collective work of so many who have dedicated their lives to advocating for public health, particularly for underserved communities along the borderlands,” said Rosales. “I accept this award not just for myself, but for all those who continue to fight for equity, justice, and the well-being of our Latino community. Thank you for this incredible honor, which inspires me to keep pushing forward in our shared mission.”

Dr. Rosales will be honored at a special celebration on Oct. 4 in Phoenix. Emmy and Tony Award-winning comedian, actor and film producer John Leguizamo and the Honorable Tom Perez will also be recognized as this year’s Cause for Change honorees.

The special celebration is presented by APS and in collaboration with HUB International, DLA Piper, Southwest Airlines, AZDC Consulting, SRP, Sunhawk Consulting, United Healthcare, and Wells Fargo.

Chicanos Por La Causa was formed in 1969 to fight discrimination against the Mexican American community and has now evolved to become one of the largest Latino nonprofits providing services to people of all backgrounds in six states. In the last year, CPLC impacted more than 1,000,000 lives through over 30 programs in health and human services, housing, education, economic development, and advocacy.