SIXT to Open Rental Car Branch in TUS

SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE – a global leader in premium mobility services – has announced the opening of its newest U.S. car rental branch at Tucson International Airport. The new TUS branch extends SIXT’s presence in Arizona to two airport locations including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Located in the TUS Rental Car Center, the new branch offers a premium fleet comprised of standard and luxury coupes, sedans, and SUVs, giving customers a wide selection of vehicles to meet specific needs, preferences, and budgets. Car rental reservations can be made now at SIXT.com or via the SIXT app.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: “With a vibrant economy driven by the University of Arizona and industries such as aerospace and defense, renewable energy and natural resources, our Tucson branch is an important new location for SIXT. It reflects our commitment to bringing high-quality mobility solutions to customers in cities like Tucson that are on the road to continued growth and development.”

John Voorhees, VP, Chief Revenue Officer, Tucson Airport Authority: “We are proud to welcome SIXT as a new entrant to the Tucson International Airport. At TUS, we are ‘Non-Stop for Easy Travel’ and that includes our rental car operation. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with SIXT as we serve our customers in southern Arizona.”

The new Tucson location joins a growing list of recent branch openings including Kansas City International Airport, Kona International Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, Long Beach, Calif., Huntington Beach, Calif., Chicago Marriott Naperville, and Houston Royal Sonesta Galleria, among others. SIXT will continue to expand in the U.S. and Canada with the opening of additional locations this year.

In a little over a decade, the United States has become the most important growth market for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 24 states, employs more than 2,000 team members, and serves 47 of the most important airports across the country.

In addition, by launching operations in Canada in 2022, SIXT is tapping into another billion-dollar market that also offers potential for synergies with its U.S. operations.