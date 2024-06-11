Emagine Solutions Technology Launches New Integration with FitBit

Maternal healthcare tech innovator Emagine Solutions Technology has announced an exciting new integration with Fitbit, a pioneer in wearable health technology, software and services. The transformative collaboration will allow pregnant users of Emagine’s The Journey Pregnancy App to better track and monitor their maternal health via Fitbit devices, empowering them along their pregnancy journey.

Fitbit is one of the world’s biggest wearable technology companies, with products that are carried in approximately 39,000 retail stores and in 100+ countries around the globe. They help people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals.

To activate the integration, users can simply download the Fitbit app and connect it to the device, then follow the prompt to provide permission to The Journey Pregnancy app. This creates a centralized, seamless experience and record of their health in the app, while also providing access to research-backed health information about pregnancy and postpartum topics and health alerts when users’ data is out of range.

Other capabilities include: