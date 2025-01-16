Schnitzer Properties Breaks Ground on $73 Million in New Industrial Developments

Schnitzer Properties has broken ground on two new industrial developments in Tucson. The $73 million total investment in two, unique Class A industrial spaces will provide new workspaces for small and mid-sized manufacturers, distributors, and service providers who will bring new job opportunities to Tucson.

Jordan Schnitzer, president of Schnitzer Properties; Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc.; Tom Jarvis, partner with Willmeng Construction, and Tucson dignitaries and elected officials celebrated the new projects with an official groundbreaking ceremony at the Corona Commerce Center construction site, 2717 E Corona Rd.

These two new developments—Drexel Commerce Center and Corona Commerce Center—will add much-needed industrial space to Tucson’s growing economy. The Drexel Commerce Center will consist of 184,080 square feet across two buildings, while the Corona Commerce Center will provide 146,963 square feet. Both properties will offer flexible leasing options, with spaces ranging from 6,700 to 184,080 square feet.

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Rex Scott

“Pima County is committed to attracting and fostering high-wage employment, and major industrial real estate investment firms like Schnitzer Properties are a vital, if not key component, in that effort. Their $73 million investment in our market means new companies are selecting our region for their strategic growth plans. The entire airport area is well on its way to becoming a major logistics and distribution powerhouse.”

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

“Congratulations to Jordan Schnitzer and Schnitzer Properties on their newest investments coming to Tucson. Thank you for investing in solidifying our city’s reputation as a hub for logistics and distribution. YOUR commitment to Tucson is evident in the more than 1.3 million square feet of industrial space for companies looking to create opportunity. What a great way to start 2025!”

Schnitzer Properties President & CEO Jordan Schnitzer

“As a Western United States real estate investment company, Schnitzer Properties watched Tucson for many years before buying our first project almost ten years ago. We now own and operate over 1.3 million square feet of industrial/flex buildings. With two new fabulous projects under construction, the Corona Commerce Center and the Drexel Commerce Center, we’re proud to strengthen our relationships with Sun Corridor Inc. and all of the wonderful real estate brokers in the Tucson area, ” said Schnitzer Properties President and CEO Jordan Schnitzer. “We hope these projects add to the growing workforce in this wonderful community!”

Sun Corridor Inc. President & CEO Joe Snell

“Schnitzer Properties’ investment in Tucson has been transformative, spurring significant regional growth. Since entering the market, Jordan and his team have invested more than $200 million in Tucson, with 10 properties operating in the region. This is incredible progress and a testament that Tucson is a strategic market for fast-growth companies in the transportation and logistics industry,” said Joe Snell, President & CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “We thank Jordan and his team for the confidence to invest in the first spec building and to keep investing now and in the future.”

Willmeng Construction Partner & VP of Pre-Lease Estimating Tom Jarvis

“Willmeng is honored to be selected for these two projects and to work with the Schnitzer Properties team. Our team is looking forward to not only delivering the shell buildings but helping to fill them up with tenants.”