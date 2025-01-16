Tucson Recognized in BBC’s “Best Places to Travel in 2025”

Tucson was notably included in BBC’s list of “The Best Places to Travel in 2025” for its vibrant culture, rich history and commitment to sustainability. Coming in at No. 7, Tucson continues to captivate travelers with its unique blend of indigenous and Mexican heritage, diverse gastronomy, and dedication to sustainable practices.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of the top travel destinations for 2025,” said J. Felipe Garcia, president and CEO of Visit Tucson. “This acknowledgment reflects the incredible work of our community and partners to create unforgettable experiences for visitors, while preserving the rich history and vibrant culture that make Tucson truly special.”

This announcement comes at a time of celebration in the city’s history, with Tucson achieving two important milestones this year and receiving recognition for efforts in sustainability.

2025 marks the 10th anniversary of its UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation, as well as the 250th anniversary of the city’s founding. The city has also been recognized by Global Destination Sustainability Movement as top five “most improved” for global destination sustainability efforts, further cementing the city’s efforts to promote eco-friendly travel while maintaining its unique character.

To read the BBC article click here: https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20250115-the-25-best-places-to-travel-in-2025