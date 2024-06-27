Reid Park Zoo Sets Attendance Record

Reid Park Zoo just set a record for the most people to visit in a fiscal year. Guest number 618,358 walked through the front gate on June 25.

The previous record was set nine years ago after Nandi, the first African elephant born in Arizona, was born at the zoo. The zoo greeted the record-setting guest with streamers and a gift package, including a complimentary annual membership; free admission, carousel, train ride, and giraffe-feeding tickets; plush toy animals; and a commemorative brick in the zoo’s entry plaza donated in their honor.

The guest also received free snacks in the Zoo’s Flamingo Grill. Reid Park Zoo’s fiscal year runs July 1-June 30. The zoo anticipates welcoming more than 620,000 guests in attendance for this fiscal year, in part due to the new World of Play and sloth exhibit (made possible by funding from the Future of Your Zoo tax initiative) and births of an elephant and a giraffe.