Nominations Open for 72nd Annual GTL Community Impact Awards

Tucson Man and Woman of The Year, Founders Award, GTL Alumni Excellence Award

Through November 3, 2024, Greater Tucson Leadership (GTL) will be accepting nominations for the 72nd Annual Community Impact Awards, formerly the Tucson Man and Woman of the Year and Founders Award recipients and GTL Alumni Excellence Award. GTL encourages community members to nominate deserving individuals and is seeking nominations from a wide cross-section of the community. The goal is to attract nominations that highlight Tucson’s pacesetters; individuals who are inspiring, effective, and compelling. Nominations are open to the entire community.

The process culminates on Friday, April, 11, 2025, when GTL presents the award to the recipients at the 72nd Annual Community Impact Awardsheld at the beautiful Casino Del Sol. The award program honors a man and woman who have distinguished themselves through active support of community projects, demonstrated excellence in leadership, and are a source of positive influence and inspiration for others.

The Founders Award, established in 1985, is a lifetime achievement recognition honoring an individual who has demonstrated significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments and who has helped to shape the community in a positive manner with merit and dedication.

The GTL Alumni Excellence Award honors someone who has demonstrated a significant long-term commitment to Tucson; represents the highest ideals of service and loyalty to the community and is actively utilizing the leadership skills learned during their time in the GTL program.

The nomination form may be found and completed online here:

https://greatertucsonleadership.org/form.php?form_id=59&c=1

View past honorees here: https://greatertucsonleadership.org/images/downloads/cia_2023_past_recipients.pdf

About Greater Tucson Leadership

Founded in 1980, Greater Tucson Leadership (GTL) is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit, non-partisan leadership organization dedicated to providing leadership education, community development and civic engagement for the overall care of and commitment of our Tucson community for 44 years. Our mission is to recognize, develop, and engage driven leaders to be catalyst for change to create a thriving community through exceptional leaders. GTL hosts three annual leadership classes in which class participants expand their knowledge of our region and become strong community leaders. We provide a platform to create understanding of community and critical issues, encourage discussion and problem-solving, cultivate appreciation for differing perspectives and inspire leadership at all levels of community. We also offer professional development activities and leadership opportunities for our alumni.