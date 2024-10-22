Eller College of Management Launches New Professional Development Center

The Eller College of Management is excited to announce the establishment of the Eller Graduate Professional Development Center—a groundbreaking initiative designed to provide comprehensive career support for all master’s students and alumni.

Comprehensive Support for Graduate Students

The new Eller Graduate Professional Development Center represents a significant expansion of our commitment to student success. This center will offer equal opportunities for professional development to all graduate students across our diverse range of master’s programs. By centralizing our career services, we aim to enhance the career readiness and professional growth of our students, preparing them for leadership roles in their chosen fields.

Dedicated Program Support

A key feature of the new center is its program-specific approach. Each master’s program will have a dedicated team of professionals focused on meeting the unique needs of students within that program which will ensure that students receive guidance and resources aligned with their specific career goals and industry requirements.

Graduate Professional Development Team:

Wendy Wienhoff

Director

Emmie Hughes

Graduate Career Coach

Brett Ratchford

Graduate Career Coach

Melissa Poole

Senior Associate Director

Daniela Aguirre

Graduate Career Coach

Alumni Engagement

The Eller Graduate Professional Development Center is not limited to current students. We recognize the value of our extensive alumni network and are excited to offer continued support to Eller graduates. Alumni are encouraged to engage with the center in various capacities, including:

Recruiting current Eller students for internships and full-time positions

Participating in mentorship programs to guide and inspire the next generation of business leaders

Accessing career services and professional development resources to support their own career growth

A New Era of Professional Development

This new center represents a significant step forward in our mission to prepare business leaders for the challenges of tomorrow. By providing comprehensive, program-specific support and fostering strong connections with our alumni network, we are creating a robust ecosystem of professional development that will benefit the entire Eller community.

We invite all current master’s students and Eller alumni to take advantage of this new resource.