McDonald’s Foothills Location Holds Ribbon Cutting for Newly Built Restaurant

Paul and Nellie Dias, McDonald’s owners and operators in Tucson, held a ribbon-cutting of their newly built restaurant on Sept. 25, a state-of-the-art location at 5460 N. Swan Road.

Pictured from left – Lindsey, Paul, Nellie and Megan Dias

The event featured brief comments by Dias, Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott and a performance by Catalina Foothills High School Marching Band. Also in attendance were Pima County Treasurer Chris Ackerley, CFHS Principal Chris Lambert, Scott Matlik, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Southern AZ, and Ed Ackerley of Ackerley Advertising.

The 56 McDonald’s restaurants throughout Southern Arizona, including Tucson, Vail, Green Valley, Marana, Oro Valley, Sierra Vista, Nogales, Douglas, Benson and Wilcox are all owned and operated by independent franchisees. The Southern Arizona McDonald’s Owner Operator Association includes six private owners.