Rockin’ 4 Heroes Seeks Nominations to Honor Veterans

A local nonprofit is seeking nominations for veterans of the Vietnam and Korean Wars to be recognized with its Community Hero Award at the upcoming Rockin’ 4 Heroes Concert on Nov. 10 at James Kriegh Park in Oro Valley.

Rockin’ 4 Heroes honors and supports first responders, active military, veterans and Gold Star Families. Two veterans will be selected to receive special recognition at this year’s free, community-wide concert that pays public tribute to all four hero groups.

“We encourage the public to nominate family members and friends who you know have served and sacrificed to protect our country. We want to hear their stories and how their service during and after their military years makes them special,” said Michael Quinn, co-founder of Rockin’ 4 Heroes.

Nominations can be submitted to Michael@Rockin4Heroes.org.

The organization honored two World War II veterans with the Community Hero Award at last year’s Rockin’ 4 Heroes Concert. This year’s fourth annual concert is free to the public and features live music, food and beverage trucks, and family-friendly activities.

Visit www.Rockin4Heroes.org for more information and to pre-register.