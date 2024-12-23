Mattamy Homes to Build 73 Homes in Tucson’s Blackhawk Community

Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, has purchased 73 finished lots within the community of Blackhawk (southwest of Interstate-10 and Wilmot Road) in Tucson. The deal closed on Dec. 18 for $7.3 million.

Mattamy’s offerings in Blackhawk will include spacious single-family homes ranging from 1,429 to 2,427 square feet. Available floorplans offer ample storage options, modern open designs and versatile room configurations enabling homebuyers the choice between dens and flex space. In addition to the thoughtfully designed floorplans, Blackhawk offers four pocket parks, all of which include turf grass areas, ramadas, playgrounds and benches. Two pathways are adjacent to the community which will eventually connect to a future planned regional trailway system.

“We’re excited to bring the Mattamy Way to Blackhawk,” said Anjela Salyer, president of Mattamy’s Tucson Division. “This convenient location ensures that shopping, dining and outdoor recreation destinations are never far away, making it an ideal choice for families, professionals and empty nesters alike.”

Residents in Blackhawk will be able to amplify their active lifestyle with access to incredible outdoor amenities including:

The Loop: A short bike ride from the community, The Loop is a 131-mile trail system that connects multiple regional river parks with Julian Wash and the Harrison Greenway. It also connects to additional trails, bus and bike routes, workplaces, schools, restaurants, hotels, shopping areas and entertainment venues.

Blackhawk is uniquely positioned near Downtown Tucson and Tucson’s largest transportation corridor, Interstate-10. The community is also conveniently located near major employment centers including the University of Arizona Tech Park, Raytheon, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the University of Arizona and Tucson International Airport.

Model homes will commence in the Spring of 2025 with the opening slated for Summer of 2025.