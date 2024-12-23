Mister Car Wash Announces Transfer of Stock Listing to Nasdaq

Mister Car Wash, Inc., the nation’s largest car wash brand, announced that it will voluntarily transfer the listing of its common stock from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective Dec. 31, after market close. 

The Tucson-based company expects its common stock to begin trading on Nasdaq upon market open on Jan. 2, 2025, and continue to trade under the ticker symbol “MCW”.

Mister Car Wash, Inc. operates over 500 locations and has North America’s largest car wash subscription program. With a passionate team of professionals, advanced technology, and a commitment to exceptional customer experiences, Mister Car Wash is dedicated to providing a clean, shiny, and dry vehicle every time. 

The Mister brand is deeply rooted in delivering quality service, fostering friendliness, and demonstrating a genuine commitment to the communities it serves while prioritizing responsible environmental practices and resource management. 

