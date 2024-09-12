Macula Vision Systems Shines in Global Competitions, State Accelerator and Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program

University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) is proud to announce that Macula Vision Systems, a pioneer in clinical microscopy, continues to gain momentum as it advances in both national and international stages of the life sciences industry. Macula Vision Systems is based out of UACI at Oro Valley, Arizona – an incubator focused on supporting bioscience startups by providing specialized lab space and tailored business development programming. In recent and upcoming weeks, the company proudly stands out by participating in prestigious programs and pitch competitions, highlighting its groundbreaking advancements in high-throughput imaging and automated interpretation technologies.

42 PLUS 1 Pitch Competition at the DX/PX Conference at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2024

Macula also earned international recognition as a runner-up in the highly competitive 42PLUS1 Pitch Competition (https://42plus1.com/), Europe’s most prestigious pitch event dedicated to the diagnostics, precision medicine, and life science tools industry. Held during the DX/PX Conference, which is part of ADLM 2024, this competition is known for attracting top-tier global startups, and Macula’s strong performance in this event reflects its emerging leadership in the field.

White Hat Investor Pitch Competition

Macula Vision Systems will be a presenting company at the upcoming White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (https://www.azbio.org/whitehat2024), a marquee event during AZ Bio Week. Macula will showcase its cutting-edge clinical microscopy technology during the Innovator Breakout Sessions on September 18-19, where it will pitch to leading investors in life sciences. The White Hat Investor Pitch Competition is recognized for highlighting the best in health innovation and investment. Macula’s participation underscores the company’s rapid rise in the industry, as it captures the attention of both investors and strategic partners.

Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program

Macula Vision Systems earned a spot in the highly competitive early-stage startup accelerator program supported by the Flinn Foundation.The Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program (https://www.flinn.org/six-arizona-startups-driving-biosciences-forward-in-2024-2/) is an initiative designed to support and accelerate early-stage bioscience companies in Arizona. Since 2014, the Flinn Foundation has selected 66 Arizona bioscience companies to participate providing nearly $2 million in funding support through nonprofit partners. The program is part of Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap, a long-term strategic plan to advance the state’s bioscience sector.

Venture Ready Program Finalist

Macula Vision Systems graduates from the Arizona Commerce Authority’s (ACA) prestigious Venture Ready Accelerator Program (https://www.azcommerce.com/start-up/venture-programs/) on September 25, 2024. As a finalist in the Arizona Innovation Challenge (AIC), Macula benefited from mentorship, training, and exposure to industry leaders, enhancing its ability to scale in the competitive life sciences market. This accelerator program is designed to support and elevate high-potential startups, like Macula, by connecting them with vital resources and networks to fuel their growth.

The graduation event (https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/event/arizona-innovation-expo-2024-09) will take place at the Arizona Innovation Expo. As a participant in the UACI at Oro Valley, Macula Vision Systems has benefited from a comprehensive suite of business development services designed to accelerate growth and innovation. The UACI, part of Tech Parks Arizona, provides Macula with tailored mentorship, programming, and specialized wet laboratory facilities and shared lab equipment, supporting their business growth. Through UACI’s support, Macula Vision Systems has refined its business strategies, strengthened its technical foundation, and advanced its positioning in the market, leading to key milestones like these.



Macula Vision Systems, based at UACI in Oro Valley, is redefining clinical microscopy through cutting-edge, fully automated imaging and interpretation technologies, driving innovation in diagnostic and life science tools.



About the University of Arizona Center for Innovation

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation (https://www.uaci.com/) (UACI) is a startup incubator network with outposts across the Southern Arizona region. For two decades, the program has directly served over 300 companies, impacting thousands of entrepreneurs who have attracted $105.8M in capital. This is done by providing access to people, programming, and places that help entrepreneurs take their companies from ideas to market. With the mission to fuel the Arizona economy, UACI works to help scale science and tech-based startups under the scope of Tech Parks Arizona creating university-based economic impact.

Pictured above – Macula Vision CEO Oleg Gusyatin (second from the left) takes the stage at the 42PLUS1 Pitch Competition at the DX/PX Conference