UA Wildcats Men’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule

The Arizona men’s basketball team announced the dates and opponents for the non-conference portion of the 2024-25 schedule on Monday, with the regular season opener taking place on Nov. 4 at home against Canisius.

Prior to the season opener, the Wildcats will host Eastern New Mexico on Oct. 21 and Point Loma on Oct. 28 in exhibition contests.



After the opener against Canisius, Arizona will host Old Dominion on Nov. 9 before traveling to Madison, Wisconsin for the return game in the two-game series against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 15.



A week later, on Nov. 22, one of the premier non-conference games in the country takes place in the McKale Center when Duke visits Tucson.



From there, Arizona heads to Paradise Island, Bahamas for three games in three days at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Wildcats take on Davidson on Nov. 27 and then will play either Providence or Oklahoma the following day. The final day of the tournament will see Arizona play either Indiana, Louisville, Gonzaga or West Virginia.



The month of December begins with Southern Utah paying a visit to the McKale Center on Dec. 7 before the Wildcats renew a Pac-12 rivalry against UCLA on Dec. 14 in Phoenix.



To conclude non-conference play, Arizona will host Samford (Dec. 18) and Central Michigan (Dec. 21) before jumping into Big 12 play.



Additional information on television designations and start times will be announced at a later date along with dates and opponents for the 20 Big 12 Conference games that will round out the schedule.



Back in June, the Big 12 announced the home-and-away pairings for the season, with Arizona playing Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State and Texas Tech home and away. Teams that Arizona will only play on the road include Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia. UCF, Colorado, Houston, TCU and Utah are the teams that the Wildcats will only play in Tucson.



Season tickets for Arizona men’s basketball are on sale now at arizonawildcats.com or by calling the McKale Center Ticket Office at 520-621-2287 during regular business hours.



2024-25 Arizona Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule



Oct. 4 – Red-Blue Showcase (Tucson)

Oct. 11 – Red-Blue Showcase (Glendale)

Oct. 21 – Eastern New Mexico (Exhibition)

Oct. 28 – Point Loma (Exhibition)



Nov. 4 – Canisius (home)

Nov. 9 – Old Dominion (home)

Nov. 15 – at Wisconsin (away)

Nov. 22 – Duke (home)

Nov. 27 – vs. Davidson (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Nov. 28 – vs. Providence/Oklahoma (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Nov. 29 – vs. TBA (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Dec. 7 – Southern Utah (home)

Dec. 14 – vs. UCLA (Phoenix)

Dec. 18 – Samford (home)

Dec. 21 – Central Michigan (home)

