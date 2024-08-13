Junior Achievement of Arizona’s Keys to Success Event, Oct. 23rd

WHAT: Join Junior Achievement of Arizona and some of the key partners in the community to celebrate the combined efforts to shape the futures of Tucson-area students.

WHO: JA welcomes anyone aged 21 or older who is passionate about the JA mission and learning more about the programs impacting and empowering Tucson’s youth.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St., Tucson

WHY: Don’t miss out on an evening of networking and entertainment as local educators, volunteers, students and alumni share the impact of JA programs. This event brings together key community partners to celebrate the journey so far and share JA’s vision for the future.

Hear the inspiring stories of how JA helps students prepare to succeed in work and life and learn how you can help JA make a difference. Enjoy good drinks, great food and a fun raffle at the beautiful Playground Bar and Lounge in the center of downtown Tucson.

Tickets to Keys to Success are $30.00 per person and include a drink ticket and delicious hors d’oeuvres.To learn more, visit jaaz.org/event/ja-keys-to-success.

About Junior Achievement of Arizona

Junior Achievement of Arizona (JA) is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that equips Arizona students to succeed in work and life by giving them the knowledge and skills they need to manage their money, plan for their future, and make smart academic, career and economic choices. Since 1957, JA has taught kids, kindergarten through high school, about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. The organization’s hands-on, age-appropriate programs are delivered by more than 8,000 corporate and community volunteers. Despite educational obstacles during the pandemic, JA reached approximately 190,000 students in the 2023-2024 school year. Follow @JAArizona on social media or visit jaaz.org/resources for more free online educational tools.