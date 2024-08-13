Intermountain Centers’ Paul O’Rourke Receives National Fundraiser of the Year Nomination

Intermountain Centers’ Vice President of Development & Communications, Paul O’Rourke, has received a national Fundraiser of the Year award nomination. The nominating body, OneCause, will announce the winner at its annual Raise conference on September 9th in Nashville. The Raise Conference brings together thought leaders from numerous fields of marketing and development in the nonprofit sector. The keynote speaker for this year’s conference includes Deborah Barge, Chief Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

In a competitive process that saw more than a hundred applications from across the country, O’Rourke was selected alongside four other nominees to be in the top five finalists. The other nominees represent a wide scope of mission-driven organizations including the Calvary Women’s Services, Foster Love, Mitzvah Circle, and the Brian Muha Foundation. The selection committee comprised of previous Fundraiser of the Year Winners, with no employees from OneCause being involved to eliminate bias.

Among other accomplishments, O’Rourke’s nomination focused on his work with the Intermountain Sensory Park, a 1.5 acres outdoor park designed entirely for the needs of youth on the autism spectrum. A joint project between Intermountain and the City of Tucson, when it officially opens in the fall the Sensory Park is projected to serve more than 1,000 disabled youth and their families each year. His nomination also outlined his work on the recent Intermountain event, Pickle Palooza, which raised more than $100,000 for Intermountain’s workforce development programs serving both disabled youth populations and those in the foster care system.

O’Rourke has been with Intermountain for seven years, utilizing his skills and knowledge from a robust career in marketing and PR.

A full list of the award categories, as well as more information on the Raise Conference, can be found here: 2024 Raise Awards Finalists Announced (onecause.com)

Every year Intermountain and its affiliates, which include Pinal Hispanic Council, Family Service Agency, Rio Salado Behavioral Health Systems, and Community Partners, serve more than 20,000 patients across the state of Arizona for a variety of health needs including primary care, mental health, autism, substance use, homelessness, foster care, youth development including workforce readiness training, and more. Intermountain celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

For more information about Intermountain and its services, please visit intermountaincenters.org.