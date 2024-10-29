Eller College of Management, Komatsu Partner for Digital Innovation, Workforce Development

The Eller College of Management Partnerships Office (EPO) and Mining Technology Solutions (MTS) at Komatsu, a leading global construction and mining equipment manufacturer, have launched a strategic partnership to drive innovation and digital transformation within the mining industry. This collaboration, which began in the summer of 2024 and will continue through the fall semester, combines Komatsu’s industry expertise with Eller’s academic excellence through the EPO Immersion Learning Program and Eller Executive Education.

Gondy Leroy, professor of management information systems (MIS) and associate dean for research at the Eller College

During this partnership, student teams engage in cutting-edge projects guided by Gondy Leroy, professor of management information systems (MIS) and associate dean for research at the Eller College. This initiative provides students with a unique opportunity to apply their academic knowledge to real-world business challenges, enhancing learning experiences while contributing to Komatsu’s digital transformation.

“The Immersion Learning Program is designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice,” says Leroy. “This partnership with Komatsu is preparing our students for successful careers in an increasingly digital landscape and helping them develop essential skills for navigating the complexities of modern business environments.”

In addition to engaging with current students, the partnership extends to developing a training program opportunity through MTS, bringing a group of distinguished Eller faculty to deliver customized modules from Innovation to Leadership.

Jason Fletcher ’00 MBA

As part of the partnership, Jason Fletcher ’00 MBA and senior vice president of Mining Technology Solutions at Komatsu recently visited Eller as a guest speaker in one of Paul Melendez, University Distinguished Outreach Professor and founder of the Center for Leadership Ethics’ undergraduate classes. Fletcher shared his inspiring journey from earning an undergraduate degree in astronomy to pursuing an MBA to leverage opportunities in the business world.

During his talk, Fletcher highlighted the ongoing changes in the corporate world, particularly regarding diversity and inclusion in the mining industry. “A lot of historical norms that existed in the mining industry are beginning to fade,” he says. “Some companies are addressing these issues by recruiting women directly from college and training them for positions traditionally held by experienced men.”

Fletcher emphasized that while attracting diverse talent to the mining industry remains challenging, significant progress is being made, largely driven by an increased focus on global and corporate ethics. This shift not only promotes equality but also brings fresh perspectives and innovative thinking to the industry.

The partnership between MTS and the Eller College of Management represents a significant step towards preparing the next generation of business leaders for the challenges and opportunities in AI and digital transformation. It underscores both organizations’ commitment to innovation, diversity, and ethical business practices in the evolving landscape of the mining industry. “This is a win-win partnership for both organizations, and it is particularly exciting to work with Jason Fletcher, Eller alumni,” said Dr. Anastasiya Ghosh, associate dean, partnerships.