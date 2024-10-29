Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has announced the addition of Bobby Verenna to its commercial real estate team, who will specialize in the office property sector.

With 18 years of experience as a top-producing residential realtor and two years as regional CEO for Keller Williams where he led 200 residential agents, Verenna brings a wealth of expertise and local knowledge to the firm. His extensive background in the region has allowed him to operate multiple businesses and cultivate a broad network of family, friends, and business partners.

As a portfolio investor of residential assets, Verenna understands the ownership perspective. He also manages a successful real estate fund focused on fix-and-flip projects and buy-and-hold properties. Educated at Salpointe and Flowing Wells High Schools, as well as the University of Arizona, his varied entrepreneurial ventures position him with both real estate and business expertise.

Verenna shares C&W PICOR’s deep commitment to the Tucson community. He is a member of the Tucson Conquistadors, serves on the boards of El Tour de Tucson and Ventana Golf and Racquet Club, and has been appointed to the City of Tucson Economic Workforce Development Committee. Since 2015, he has been actively engaged in numerous boards promoting regional growth and improvement. His professional approach is defined by integrity, market knowledge, marketing savvy, negotiation skills, and a strong professional network. Barbi Reuter, CEO of C&W | PICOR said, “With deep community roots and broad business savvy, Bobby is our kind of people!”

Committed to delivering exceptional client service, Verenna achieves this through accessibility, attentive listening, effective communication, and prompt responsiveness to client needs. His “client-first” philosophy drives his continuous enhancement of skills and business practices, earning him numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career.

Speaking on his choice to join employee-owned C&W | PICOR, Verenna said, “When I made the decision to transition into commercial real estate, there really was no decision on which firm to join. I am excited to join the PICOR family and to work hand in hand with the best real estate minds in Southern Arizona. I look forward to continuing to work with some of Tucson’s brightest and best business leaders.”