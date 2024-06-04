Canyon Ranch Offers First-Ever Unlimited Spa Package for Summer

The ultimate fantasy spa experience becomes a reality this summer at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, where the legendary wellness resort’s first-ever Unlimited Spa package will deliver rare access to endless spa services and treatments daily, all for one price, throughout June and July.

Canyon Ranch’s new secret spa menu, which is composed of more than 35 services and treatments including beauty, relaxation, body therapies and more, will be available exclusively, with no limit, through July 31. The resort’s expert team will guide Unlimited Spa goers to maximize their time and select the services that best meet their specific health, hydration, recovery and wellness needs.

A few of the secret spa menu highlights include:

Biologique Recherche Custom Facial

Hydrating Body Bar Massage

Sole Rejuvenation

Craniosacral Energy Therapy

Recovery CBD Manicure & Pedicure

While access to these spa treatments and services is unlimited, the number of available packages is extremely limited. Just ten guests per day will be able to book and enjoy this experience at Canyon Ranch’s Tucson wellness resort, one of the world’s top five best domestic destination resorts for 2023, as ranked by Travel + Leisure.

“It’s a spa lover’s dream come true,” says Deirdre Strunk, Canyon Ranch’s senior vice president for clubs and spa operations. “Imagine a day away at an oasis of serenity and sophistication filled with facials, massage, pedicure, body treatments, sauna, red light therapy and so much more. From Eastern modalities to European skin care products and all points in-between, these unlimited days of pampering and wellness adventure are unprecedented.”

The summer season at Canyon Ranch is magical, with warm early-morning hikes in the mountains, evenings at the new Javelina Cantina and a daytime schedule filled with dozens of daily activities, from yoga to Pilates, cooking classes, meditation and expert sessions on nutrition, spiritual health, longevity and more. To keep spa goers extra cool and refreshed, the resort features three outdoor pools, cold plunge and covered pickleball courts.