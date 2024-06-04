World View, a global leader in stratospheric exploration and flight, has announced the appointment of Julien Denat as VP of Supply Chain.

Denat is a supply chain and program management leader with 22 years of aerospace experience at both startups and Global 500 companies, including Airbus. Denat will lead and expand World View’s supply chain team, including procurement, demand and inventory management.

Previously, Denat led global cross-functional teams towards successful completion of extremely complex projects spanning through the complete product lifecycle, from conceptual phase to in-service operations.

“I am excited to join this growing company and contribute to a new era of stratospheric exploration,” he said. “World View is perfectly positioned to capitalize on and help lead the growing stratospheric economy.”

“Julien’s expertise building advanced supply chain teams and processes in the aerospace industry will greatly enhance our relationships with critical suppliers and open new doors with suppliers across the globe,” said World View CFO Stephen Wideman

Denat holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Ecole Centrale Mediterranee.