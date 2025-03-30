Historic Arizona Inn, Family-Run for Nearly a Century, to be Sold

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced it has been retained to market the sale of the iconic Arizona Inn, a historic urban resort located in the heart of Tucson, Arizona.

The resort, which opened its doors in December 1930, has been owned and operated by the family of founder, Isabella Greenway, Arizona’s first congresswoman, for nearly a century.

Situated on approximately 14 acres in Tucson’s Midtown neighborhood, the Arizona Inn offers a unique blend of luxury and charm. The property features 5,000 square feet of versatile event space and amenities, including the Audubon Bar & Patio, the Main Dining Room, a heated outdoor pool, clay tennis courts, croquet lawns, saunas and complimentary bicycles.

Boasting panoramic views of the Santa Catalina Mountains, the resort provides convenient access to Tucson’s primary cultural, educational and business destinations, including the University of Arizona, Banner University Medical Center and downtown Tucson.

The decision to sell comes as ownership seeks a buyer who will honor the property’s rich heritage while unlocking its future potential. The property is offered unencumbered by management and brand agreements.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality Investment Sales team is led by Senior Director Matt Riley.

“We’re seeking a buyer who recognizes the Arizona Inn’s historical significance to Tucson and its surrounding community and is committed to preserving its legacy while thoughtfully enhancing its potential,” said Riley. “The resort represents a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of Arizona’s history while its prime location, coupled with the strong demand fundamentals of the surrounding lodging market, positions the asset for continued success.”

All inquiries regarding the sale of the property should be directed only to JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group. Ownership’s legal representative is Lawrence M. Hecker of Hecker & Pew.

Pictured above – Photo courtesy JLL Properties